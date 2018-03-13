2018 Commonwealth Games: Triathlon results

Men

Women

Para Men

Para Women

Mixed Team Relay

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired