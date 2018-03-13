2018 Commonwealth Games: Table tennis results

Men's Singles

Men's Doubles

Men's Team

Women's Singles

Women's Doubles

Women's Team

Mixed Doubles

Men's TT6-10 Singles

Women's TT6-10 Singles

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired