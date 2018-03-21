BBC Sport - Drew Lasker: England's Commonwealth Games basketball call an experience to savour
Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience
Newcastle Eagles player Drew Lasker wants to make the most of his Commonwealth Games experience with England in April.
Lasker is part of a 12-man basketball squad competing for England in Australia.
