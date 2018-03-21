BBC Sport - Drew Lasker: England's Commonwealth Games basketball call an experience to savour

Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience

Newcastle Eagles player Drew Lasker wants to make the most of his Commonwealth Games experience with England in April.

Lasker is part of a 12-man basketball squad competing for England in Australia.

Top videos

Video

Lasker keen to enjoy Gold Coast experience

Video

Highlights: Scotland miss out on 2019 World Cup

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Did this controversial wicket cost Scotland a World Cup place?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Have you ever seen a more blatant dive than this?

Video

Ouch! Lewis takes direct hit from team-mate

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dear F1: Please, please, PLEASE be more unpredictable

Video

Barcelona women target Champions League trophy

Video

Salford's Littlejohn finishes off brilliant 50m attack

Video

Out! Scotland remove Gayle with first ball of match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch 'unbelievable' 102-shot badminton rally

Video

Quarter-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wigan fans go hunting for another giant-killing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired