Commonwealth Games 2018: Guernsey hurdler Sam Wallbridge to miss Games

Tom Druce competed for Guernsey at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April

Guernsey 400m hurdler Sam Wallbridge will miss the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after fracturing his collarbone.

Wallbridge suffered the injury after colliding with a hurdle during a training session on 19 March and will need surgery to fix the problem.

The 21-year-old's injury has left Guernsey unable to enter a 4x400m relay team, meaning relay squad member Tom Druce has also returned home.

"It's a real shame for Sam, and Tom," chef de mission Garry Collins said.

"Unfortunately the closing date for entries has passed and therefore Guernsey is unable to replace these athletes at all."

Brothers Alastair and Cameron Chalmers, and distance runners Lee Merrien and Sarah Mercier will still travel to the Gold Coast to represent the island in athletics.