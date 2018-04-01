Commonwealth Games: BBC Sport's live coverage on TV, radio & online

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will compete in the gymnastics competition in the Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

BBC Sport delivers comprehensive coverage of the 21st Commonwealth Games from Australia's Gold Coast from 4-15 April.

A total of 71 nations and territories will compete for 275 gold medals across 19 sports, with the BBC providing more than 200 hours of action across TV, radio, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

You can follow live coverage from around midnight on BBC One, BBC Red Button and BBC Two, with highlight programmes showcasing the best of the day's events on BBC Two and BBC Four and a catch-up service available on the BBC Red Button.

There will also be further live streams on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app, with full listings available once the competition gets under way, while BBC Radio 5 live will also provide live commentary from Australia.

BBC Sport's live text commentary page will be at the heart of the output, with on-demand clips of the all key moments and the latest breaking news, analysis and social media interaction, so you won't miss a moment.

Visit our live guide for links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.

Full coverage details

All times BST and subject to late changes. Further live streams to be announced when confirmed.

Wednesday, 4 April

Opening Ceremony

10:30-13:30 - BBC One (10:30-13:30, BBC Red Button and online; repeated 13:30-16:30, BBC Red Button)

Today at the Games

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two (repeated 22:00-23:00, BBC Red Button)

Thursday, 5 April

Live coverage

00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (00:45-02:30, BBC One Wales)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Friday, 6 April

Live coverage

00:15-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-19:00 - BBC Red Button

23:25-23:55 - BBC One

Replays

14:00-18:30 - BBC Red Button and online

19:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Saturday, 7 April

Live coverage

23:55-06:00, 10:00-12:00 & 14:15-16:30 - BBC One (coverage starts late Friday night)

00:00-14:30 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-10:05 & 12:00-14:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:00-19:30 - BBC Two (not in Northern Ireland)

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:30-19:30 - BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 8 April

Live coverage

23:55-06:00 & 13:00-16:30 - BBC One (coverage starts late Saturday night; 00:30-04:00, BBC One Scotland)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-13:00 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

17:00-18:30 - BBC Two (17:00-17:45, BBC Two Wales; not in Northern Ireland)

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button and online

Monday, 9 April

Live coverage

23:30-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (coverage starts late Sunday night; 00:45-03:00, BBC One Wales, 01:45-03:00, BBC One NI)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday, 10 April

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (00:15-03:00 BBC One Scotland, 00:20-03:00, BBC One Wales)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Wednesday, 11 April

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (01:00-03:00, BBC One NI)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Thursday, 12 April

Live coverage

00:00-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (00:15-03:30, BBC One NI)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Friday, 13 April

Live coverage

23:45-06:00 & 09:15-13:00 - BBC One (coverage starts late Thursday night)

00:00-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-09:15 & 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Replays

14:00-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Saturday, 14 April

Live coverage

00:00-06:00, 10:00-12:00 & 13:15-16:30 - BBC One

00:00-14:30 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-10:00, 12:00-13:15 & 22:00-23:55 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

17:30-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 15 April

Live coverage

23:55-06:00 - BBC One (coverage starts late Saturday night)

00:00-12:15 - BBC Red Button and online

06:00-15:00 - BBC Two

Today at the Games

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

Commonwealth Games Extra

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Replays

14:30-00:00 - BBC Red Button and online

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

Website and app

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules, videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.