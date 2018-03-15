Commonwealth Games 2018: Lee Jones & Ruaridh Jackson in Scotland Sevens squad

Lee Jones and Ruaridh Jackson have been called up for Sevens squad

Two Scotland internationals have been called up as part of a 13-man Sevens squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Lee Jones and Ruaridh Jackson are joined by Scotland youth caps, Matt Fagerson, Glenn Bryce, Darcy Graham and George Horne.

The Scots will face Papau New Guinea, Malaysia and South Africa in Pool A.

"Selection has been very tough, given the talent and depth of players we have in Scotland," said head coach John Dalziel.

The 13-man squad is made up of seven core players, with Scott Riddell, Scotland's most-capped player in Sevens history, named as captain.

He is joined by Jamie Farndale, James Fleming, Nyle Godsmark, Gavin Lowe, Max McFarland and Joe Nayacavou.

"It's great to welcome back some of Scotland's leading talent, who have previously represented Scotland Sevens and have developed into top 15-a-side players and combine them with our elite, core-Sevens players" said Dalziel.

The squad play all of their pool matches on Saturday 14 April at the Robina Stadium in Queensland. The top two sides will qualify for the quarter-finals, which take place the following day.

Scotland finished second in the group stage at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014. They lost out in the quarter-finals to South Africa, who beat them 35-12.

The addition of the 13-man Rugby Sevens squad brings the final Team Scotland line up to 224.

Scotland Rugby Sevens squad: Glenn Bryce (Edinburgh Rugby), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Jamie Farndale (Scotland 7s), James Fleming (Scotland 7s), Nyle Godsmark (Scotland 7s), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Ruaridh Jackson (Glasgow Warriors), Lee Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Gavin Lowe (Scotland 7s), Max McFarland (Scotland 7s), Joe Nayacavou (Scotland 7s), Scott Riddell (Scotland 7s).