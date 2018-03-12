Commonwealth Games: World Taekwondo wants 2022 inclusion

Lutalo Muhammad (left) won bronze at Rio 2016

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

World Taekwondo says it is looking to get the sport included at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Taekwondo will not feature in April's Games, but the sport's governing body has created a working group to liaise with the event's officials.

"It would be an honour and a realisation of a dream for taekwondo to be included," World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue said.

World Taekwondo says the sport is played in 88% of Commonwealth nations.

The organisation believes it would prove a popular addition to the Birmingham programme, with England's Bianca Walkden and Lutalo Muhammad as well as Wales' Jade Jones all winning medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"With the popularity of taekwondo in England and the country's proven track record in hosting world-class taekwondo events, we think taekwondo would make an excellent contribution to Birmingham 2022's success and to the success of the Commonwealth Games in the long term," Choue added.

Manchester is set to host the World Championships next year while London often stages a number of Grand Prix events.

World Taekwondo says it could be incorporated into the Commonwealth Games programme easily as it would share a venue with other sports and have little impact on competition schedules.