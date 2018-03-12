Gold Coast 2018: Lynsey Sharp - 'I'm fitter than ever, now I'm working on my mind'

Lynsey Sharp warms up before finishing second in the 800m at the recent Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

Lynsey Sharp will be representing Scotland in the 800m at the Commonwealth Games in April, having won a silver medal in Glasgow four years ago. The Dumfries-born, San Diego-based athlete is giving BBC Scotland the inside track on her preparations leading up to the event on Australia's Gold Coast, and after the Games, which run from 4-15 April.

I feel I'm fitter and stronger than I've ever been, but as an athlete you're always looking for the extra edge.

In between hard training sessions this past week, I've been doing a bit of reading on the mental aspects of performance.

My choice of reading is a book called, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, by Angela Duckworth.

It's really good, I'm enjoying it. I was inspired to pick up the book by a fellow athlete.

After winning the 60m at the recent world indoor championships, Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast, talked about being in really good physical shape, but she said she needed to work on her mental game.

Sharp has been training in ideal conditions in the USA

She did just that and she put that down to why she had a breakthrough season, so that tweaked my interest. What could I improve on?

I feel I have improved my fitness and strength, and that's largely down to my move to the States. It's ideal training weather in San Diego - and the sessions have been hard.

My coach Terrence Mahon and I have used the last 10 days as an opportunity to get in hard sessions and some different sessions Terrence wanted to fit in before I travel to Australia on Monday evening, because obviously next week I won't get much done for the first few days, with jet-lag and getting over the travel.

We've been doing a mix of sessions. The 1,500m session is my least favourite, but necessary in terms of getting through rounds at championships, and those sessions have gone way better than before.

Sharp flew back to Scotland to compete in Glasgow recently but returned to the States before the cold spell

I've really struggled with them in previous years, but this was the first year that I've been able to run twice a day in the winter, so I've been able to build up a better base. Before, my body just used to break down doing two sessions a day, but not now.

We've also being doing some speed stuff. A 150m session is one I've been doing since I was very young. It's my favourite training distance. You come off the bend and I imagine it's the last bit of the race.

I have also been managing to fit in 20-minute runs in the evenings, it all helps to build up fitness.

I'm so lucky that I'm able to train in this weather. I watched the snow hit Britain last week - I probably wouldn't have been able to run as fast as I did yesterday if I had been back in the UK training. I would have been training indoors, the weather here is just perfect for racing.

Sharp is looking forward to putting her training into practice at the Commonwealth Games in Australia

As an athlete, I'm also feeling good about getting in another week without getting injured - it's a bonus. And being injured is something I know quite a bit about!

Things couldn't be more different from four years ago. In March 2014, I was in hospital in Basingstoke for four days because an infection in my foot flared up. I was in a wheelchair, I had to do nothing until the wound healed. So I was very much not in a good place.

But I said, 'as soon as this is healed, I'm booking a flight to Florida to a training camp', and that was the key moment, From then on, I was like, 'I've just got to deal with this'.

I made the qualifying time for Glasgow 2014, but I was worried. I feared I wouldn't make those Games. I was counting the weeks to try and get better so I could get my qualifying time.

Gold Coast CWG - Sharp's possible schedule Wed 11 April Women's 800m heats Thur 12 April Women's 800m semi-finals Fri 13 April Women's 800m final Sat 14 April Women's 4x400m relay final

But of course I did make it. Winning a silver medal in the 800m was a major achievement, which now acts as a major motivation. Glasgow is what I always look back on.

If I ever don't feel 100%, if I feel tired or something is sore, I'm like, 'come on, I was able to do it in Glasgow, nothing can be worse than that!' It's how much you want something that matters, not how you feel.

As I pack my bags for Australia, I'm getting really excited about these Games. I leave for Brisbane on Monday night. I'll run in two races over there before my heats and then another Commonwealth Games journey begins. The Games have come around so fast.

Sharp won silver at Glasgow 2014 - can she go one better on the Gold Coast?

I'm intrigued to compete over there. British athletes have been so spoiled in the last few years. We had the London Olympics, Glasgow 2014, and then the London world championships last year.

I've experienced competing at major champs elsewhere like Rio and Beijing, but it's quite hard, we have such good support in the UK, so when we compete abroad the atmosphere sometimes doesn't live up to what I've experienced during home meetings.

But I'm looking forward to getting there and getting started, and I'm aiming to give my all. It's easy to take things for granted and forget how fortunate I am to be able to do this as a job and you have to make the most of every opportunity.

I'm planning on doing just that on the Gold Coast.

Lynsey Sharp was speaking to BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis