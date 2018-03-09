Commonwealth Games: Dewi Griffiths withdraws from Team Wales

Dewi Griffiths set personal bests over 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon in 2017

2018 Commonwealth Games Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live and follow text updates online.

Wales' Dewi Griffiths has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games because of an undisclosed injury problem.

"This obviously isn't the news any athlete would like to hear, but I am sure Team Wales will do the country proud out there," Griffiths said.

Griffiths, the fastest British marathon runner since Mo Farah, had been due to run in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

"It's a huge loss for the team," Chris Jones, Head of Endurance for Welsh Athletics, said.