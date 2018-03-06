Tom Daley tips mixed springboard diving partner Grace Reid for individual medal glory and admits he will be cheering her on as she represents Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Reid has taken the gamble of leaving her university course, her home and her training base in Edinburgh for a new set-up along with Englishman Daley.

And the 21-year-old, who has won gold along with Daley competing for Great Britain, tells BBC Scotland that training in London has given her a new lease of life as she relishes a third Commonwealth Games appearance.