BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Tom Daley backs partner Grace Reid for individual medals

Daley backs Reid for individual medals

Tom Daley tips mixed springboard diving partner Grace Reid for individual medal glory and admits he will be cheering her on as she represents Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Reid has taken the gamble of leaving her university course, her home and her training base in Edinburgh for a new set-up along with Englishman Daley.

And the 21-year-old, who has won gold along with Daley competing for Great Britain, tells BBC Scotland that training in London has given her a new lease of life as she relishes a third Commonwealth Games appearance.

Top videos

Video

Daley backs Reid for individual medals

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Video

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Spurs' Anderson makes 'no-look' alley-oop assist

Video

A few strong words turned things around - Mourinho

Video

Palace deserved better than 'harsh' defeat - Hodgson

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

Wade scores 'impossible shot' in NBA best plays

Video

Try of the Week: Tomkins' brilliant break

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired