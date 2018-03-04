Abu Dhabi Triathlon: Team Wales captain Stanford given all clear after crash

Non Stanford became World triathlon champion in 2013 a year after winning the Under-23 title

Team Wales captain Non Stanford injured her wrist after coming off her bike at the Abu Dhabi World Triathlon Series.

The wrist was X-rayed but showed no signs of damage so Stanford's Commonwealth Games training continues.

"I landed on my wrist but didn't really feel it until after the race. As soon as I finished racing, I think the adrenalin wears off a bit and my wrist started getting quite sore," she said.

The 29-year-old continued the race and eventually finished in 16th place.

After the race Stanford, who was appointed Team Wales captain on St David's Day, said: "Bit of mixed emotions really. Obviously I crashed out but I managed to get back on my bike and finish.

"You never want to come off the bike but unfortunately a lot of the girls were crashing, the course was quite wet and slippery.

"But it was the first race of the season and I felt like I swam really well and put myself in a good position on the bike.

"I made a few judgment errors here and there but overall, crash aside, I was fairly happy with how it was going to that point."

Commonwealth Games preparation

Non Stanford's house-mate and team-mate Vicky Holland won the bronze medal at the Rio Olympucs in 2016 ahead of the Welsh triathlete

Stanford, who will lead out more than 200 Welsh athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, said her recent swimming and cycling are at a good level, but her running needs slight improvement.

"I've done two races now, I started in Cape Town [coming second in the Triathlon World Cup race] but my run wasn't quite there," she said.

"I've still got five weeks so hopefully there's enough time to get the run where it needs to be for the Commonwealth Games.

"Generally I'm swimming better than I ever have and I feel as strong on the bike as ever. So I think everything's in a good place and I'm looking forward to getting out to Australia."

Success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which start on 4 April, has been Stanford's target since missing out on an Olympic medal in 2016 in Rio.

The former Swansea Harriers runner said any other success would be a bonus, but her sole focus was on the Games.

"The Commonwealth Games is always going to be a key race for me and anything that happens subsequently is a bonus," she said.

"I've definitely learnt over my career that you can't be greedy and if you target one race and you get what you want then you have to be happy and everything else is an added extra.

"To me the focus has always been April."