Gold Coast 2018: Katie and John Archibald in Scotland cycling team

Katie and John Archibald both won points race gold medals at the recent British Championships

Olympic champion Katie Archibald is joined in Scotland's Commonwealth Games cycling team by her brother John.

Elder sibling John, 26, switched to the track from the road just last summer.

And he made a major breakthrough in January's British Championships, winning three medals, while Katie, 23, went one better with four.

Katie's long list of elite level achievements include Olympic gold in the team sprint and two European titles in 2017.

As a fledgling rider, she rode in five events at the last Commonwealth Games, picking up bronze in the points race at Glasgow 2014.

Callum Skinner, 25, is also an Olympic team sprint champion from Rio 2016, where he won silver in the individual event.

Among the 16-strong team for the Gold Coast, Australia, is Neil Fachie - a double defending champion.

The 33-year-old para-athlete goes again in the men's tandem events, along with Matt Rotherham, as do Aileen McGlynn and Louise Haston - double silver winners at Glasgow 2014.

Scottish cycling team for Gold Coast 2018: John Archibald, Jack Carlin, Neil Fachie, Andy Fenn, Grant Ferguson, Kyle Gordon, Matt Rotherham , Callum Skinner, Mark Stewart, Jonathan Wale, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Louise Haston, Aileen McGlynn, Eileen Roe, Isla Short.