Gold Coast 2018: Scotland's Kieron Achara excited to make Games debut

Achara was in the Great Britain team at the London Olympics in 2012

Scottish basketball veteran Kieron Achara will finally get his first taste of the Commonwealth Games in April.

The 34-year-old Glasgow Rocks star is part of a 12-man squad selected for the Gold Coast.

His Rocks team-mate Gareth Murray, 33, is the only returning player from 2006, the last time basketball was included.

"I am really excited to be part of Team Scotland for the first time, having missed out in 2006 due to injury," said forward Achara.

"It is a unique opportunity for us to represent Scotland and the whole team has been working hard to ensure that we are the best prepared team on the Gold Coast this April.

"Having been part of Team GB at London 2012, I know how special multi-sport events are and being part of the wider Team Scotland will be a really enjoyable experience for the whole team."

Callan Low, 17, is the youngest member of the Scotland squad travelling to Australia.

The Scots open against England in Townsville on 5 April before facing Cameroon and India in their other Pool B games.

Scotland basketball squad:

Kieron Achara, (Glasgow Rocks) Jonathan Bunyan (Glasgow Rocks), Bantu Burroughs (Glasgow Rocks), Chris Cleary (St Mirren West College Scotland), Nick Collins, (St Mirren West College Scotland), Alasdair Fraser (Glasgow Rocks), Kyle Jimenez (City of Edinburgh), Callan Low (Myerscough College), Fraser Malcolm (Black Hills State University), Gareth Murray (Glasgow Rocks), Sean Nealon-Lino (Kent Crusaders), Michael Vigor (Bristol Flyers).