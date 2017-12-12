Commonwealth Games: Scotland select 'Olympic level' athletics team

Eilidh Doyle is looking for a third successive 400m hurdles Commonwealth Games medal

Scotland are sending an "Olympic level" track and field team to April's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, says performance director Rodger Harkins.

Eilidh Doyle and Lynsey Sharp, both silver medallists at Glasgow 2014, are included in a 25-strong group.

Andrew Butchart will make his Games debut in Australia next year, with Callum Hawkins going in the marathon.

"What we have is a team with a high percentage of final contenders," said Scottish Athletics' Harkins.

"The overall selection policy for Team Scotland was predicated on a top six finish in each event."

Scotland's track and field athletes delivered one gold medal, two silver and one bronze on home soil at Glasgow 2014 - the best haul in 20 years.

Doyle is looking for a third consecutive medal in the 400m hurdles, while Sharp produced a stirring finish at Hampden in the 800m.

Hammer thrower Mark Dry picked up bronze in Glasgow and is again selected.

"When you take in the way Scottish athletes and coaches have stepped up over the past two years - and their involvement in Rio [Olympics] and then London 2017 [World Championships] - then we see the strength and the depth," added Harkins.

Hawkins finished fourth in the World Championships marathon, equalling the best ever British performance in the event, while Butchart managed top-eight finishes over 5,000m in Rio and London.

Missing from the team is Olympic and World 1500m finalist Laura Muir since the Games clash with her final year exams in veterinary medicine.

Academic commitments also rule out discus thrower Nick Percy, who met the selection criteria.

Having broken her own world record to take gold over 200m at the World Para-Athletics Championships in London, going on to take a second gold in the 100m and bronze in the 400m, Sammi Kinghorn steps up in distance to tackle the 1500m and marathon in Gold Coast.

At 21 she is the senior member of a strong Scottish trio in the para-sport events, joined by 17-year-old Rio 2016 Paralympic medallist Maria Lyle and 18-year-old Amy Carr, who won two gold and a bronze at this summer's world junior championships.

Beth Potter could be the first athlete to compete in two sports for Scotland at a single Games if she recovers from the triathlon to take her place in the 10,000m.

Scotland's track and field team for Gold Coast 2018

Chris Bennett (hammer)

Andrew Butchart (endurance)

Mark Dry (hammer)

Callum Hawkins (marathon)

Guy Learmonth (endurance)

Chris O'Hare (endurance)

Robbie Simpson (marathon)

Allan Smith (high jump)

David Smith (high jump)

Jax Thoirs (pole vault)

Jake Wightman (endurance)

Amy Carr (sprints/jumps)

Zoey Clark (400m, 4x400m)

Eilidh Doyle (400m hurdles & 4x400m)

Rachel Hunter (hammer)

Sammi Kinghorn (T54 1500m & T54 marathon)

Maria Lyle (sprints)

Holly McArthur (heptathlon, 4x400m)

Kirsten McAslan (4x400m)

Eilish McColgan (endurance)

Emma Nuttall (high jump)

Lynsey Sharp (endurance 4x400m)

Kelsey Stewart (4x400m)

Stephanie Twell (endurance)

Lennie Waite (endurance)