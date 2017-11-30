Vicky Glover is the first female boxer to represent Scotland at a Commonwealth Games and she is aiming to finish on top of the podium in Australia next year.

The 18-year-old from Glasgow served 200 hours of community work after attacking two men with a baseball bat in January and missed a spot at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

"I made a mistake but I've come a long way since then," she told BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis.

"I've wanted this chance and I'm not going to let it slip."