BBC Sport - Boxer Vicky Glover targets gold medal at Commonwealth Games
'I want a gold medal. I expect nothing less'
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Vicky Glover is the first female boxer to represent Scotland at a Commonwealth Games and she is aiming to finish on top of the podium in Australia next year.
The 18-year-old from Glasgow served 200 hours of community work after attacking two men with a baseball bat in January and missed a spot at the Youth Commonwealth Games.
"I made a mistake but I've come a long way since then," she told BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis.
"I've wanted this chance and I'm not going to let it slip."
