BBC Sport - Boxer Vicky Glover targets gold medal at Commonwealth Games

'I want a gold medal. I expect nothing less'

Vicky Glover is the first female boxer to represent Scotland at a Commonwealth Games and she is aiming to finish on top of the podium in Australia next year.

The 18-year-old from Glasgow served 200 hours of community work after attacking two men with a baseball bat in January and missed a spot at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

"I made a mistake but I've come a long way since then," she told BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis.

"I've wanted this chance and I'm not going to let it slip."

Top videos

Video

'I want a gold medal. I expect nothing less'

Video

Rule breaker, mischief maker: Why we can't keep our eyes off Ronnie

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw

Audio

Why is the Ashes Rivalry so Fierce?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'The country needs an England World Cup victory'

Video

Guardiola enjoyed celebrating late winner

Video

Conte says sorry for sending off

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Designing boots for football's biggest names

Video

'We had to stand up & show how good we are'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Eli Manning dropped by Giants after 210 starts

Video

Mignolet should have been sent off - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Week 12

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Indoor bowls

Roll Up Session - Team Bowls
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired