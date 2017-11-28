Gold Coast 2018: Scottish hockey teams to meet hosts Australia and New Zealand

Sarah Jamieson (right) playing for Scotland against Italy earlier this year

Pools for Scotland's men and women's hockey teams have been confirmed for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The men are in Pool A with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Africa. The women are in Pool B with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Ghana.

The top two sides in each pool progress to the semi-finals.

The campaign for both teams begins on 5 April, the first day of the Games, and team selection will be announced early in 2018.

Scotland have enjoyed a successful 2017

Currently ranked 23rd in the world, the men's squad earned promotion to hockey's top tier after victory in this year's Men's Eurohockey Championship II.

Scotland women's head Coach Gordon Shepherd said: "What an amazing group of games and what a massive challenge - I don't think it could have been a harder draw.

"New Zealand are in great form after finishing second in the World League Finals.

"Playing Australia in Australia will have a great atmosphere and they are a top team. Canada are always a difficult side to play and Ghana are ever improving.

"We are all looking forward to the Commonwealth Games and all the matches. It's this sort of experience that the players and staff work so hard for."