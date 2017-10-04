Adam Peaty selected for Team England Commonwealth Games squad

Media playback is not supported on this device Peaty storms to 50m breaststroke gold

Olympic champion Adam Peaty is among the first swimmers to be selected for the Team England Gold Coast Commonwealth Games squad.

The 2018 Games - which take place from 4-15 April - will be Peaty's second Commonwealths, having won gold and silver medals at Glasgow 2014.

Rio Olympic medallists James Guy and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor are also included.

Seventeen further places will be awarded at a later date.

They will be based on results achieved at the England Winter Championships in Sheffield from 13-17 December.

Guy, who won two relay silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics and secured three further world honours in Budapest this summer, will be racing in his second Commonwealth Games.

The 21-year-old claimed 400m freestyle bronze and 4x100m medley relay gold in Glasgow.

"It is an honour to be selected to compete for Team England," said Guy, who added that "something special could happen at the 2018 Commonwealth Games."

Lizzie Simmonds, 26, will compete in her first major international since the 2015 Kazan World Championships, having missed out on selection for the Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

"It feels awesome to be selected to represent Team England," said the 2010 Commonwealth silver medallist.

"It will be my third Games and as I've recently changed coaching programmes, this will be a great marker to see how these changes will position me against some of the world's best."

Aside from the established names, who have won 17 Commonwealth medals between them, the squad also several debutants.

Sarah Vasey, Freya Anderson, Holly Hibbott, Emily Large, Jocelyn Ulyett and Luke Greenbank are among a group of exciting young British talent set to make their Commonwealth bows for England next year.

Team England are expected to take a squad of around 600 athletes and staff to the Gold Coast Games, which will be their largest ever team to represent the nation at an overseas event.

England's squad:

Freya Anderson, Eleanor Faulkner, Holly Hibbott, Lizzie Simmonds, Sarah Vasey, Molly Renshaw, Emily Large, Siobhan Marie O'Connor, Jocelyn Ulyett, Ben Proud, James Guy, Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, Andrew Willis, Max Litchfield.