Commonwealth Games 2018: Dan Wallace selected for Scotland swimming team

Wallace won a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2016 Olympics

Dan Wallace will have the chance to defend his Commonwealth Games title after being included in Scotland's 21-strong Gold Coast swimming team.

The 24-year-old served a three-month suspension from competition following a conviction for drink driving in June.

Wallace won the 400m individual medley at Glasgow 2014 and picked up two silver medals.

Hannah Miley, 28, will attend her fourth Games and aims to make it three 400m individual medley titles in a row.

Ross Murdoch, who contributed a gold and bronze in the breaststroke over 200m and 100m in Scotland's record haul of 53 medals in Glasgow, will also be in Australia next spring.

Duncan Scott and Stephen Milne, both relay medallists at this year's World Championships, are included.

Backstroke specialist Kathleen Dawson, 20, will be ranked as one of the favourites in her events, having made two world finals in Budapest.

Ten of the Glasgow 2014 medals came in the pool, with eight new faces in the Scotland team.

One of those making a Commonwealth debut is 18-year-old Scott McLay, who picked up five medals in the Youth Games earlier this year.

Scotland swimming team:

Craig Benson, Mark Campbell, Sean Campsie, Euan Inglis, Kieran McGuckin, Scott McLay, Craig McLean, Craig McNally, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Duncan Scott, Mark Szaranek, Calum Tait, Jack Thorpe, Dan Wallace, Kathleen Dawson, Lucy Hope, Keanna MacInnes, Hannah Miley, Corrie Scott, Cassie Wild.

Team manager: Lindsay Lewis, team coach/lead: Alan Lynn, coaches: Ann Dickson, Chris Jones, Steven Tigg, Ian Wright