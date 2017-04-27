Commonwealth Games 2022: Manchester will not bid to be sole hosts

The baton relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Games in Australia was launched at Buckingham Palace last month

Manchester will not bid to be the sole hosts of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The leader of the city's council has written to Prime Minister Theresa May to confirm it would only take part in a joint bid with other English cities.

Durban was due to be the first African city to host the Games, but was stripped of the status in March.

Liverpool, London and Birmingham have expressed an interest in hosting, while there have also been bids from Australia, Canada and Malaysia.

Manchester's Richard Lees explained in his letter that the council did not feel it was appropriate to bid against other English cities.

In February, South Africa's sports minister Fikile Mbalula first indicated that Durban - awarded hosting rights in December 2015 - might not be able to host the 2022 event.

And in March the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) decided the city did not meet the necessary criteria and said it would be looking for a new host city.

CGF chief David Grevemberg has said officials are looking to make a decision quickly, adding that a joint bid would be considered.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years and feature athletes from more than 50 countries, mostly former British colonies.

Britain last hosted the Games in Glasgow in 2014, while the 2002 event was staged in Manchester. The next edition takes place on Australia's Gold Coast in 2018.