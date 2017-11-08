Igor Trunov: Ukrainian canoeist banned for four years after failing drug test

Igor Trunov has been stripped of four medals, including two gold medals

Ukrainian canoeist Igor Trunov has been banned for four years following a positive drug test earlier this year.

The 25-year-old returned the test during an in-competition test at the first ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup event in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, in May.

Trunov has been stripped of two gold medals and a silver from Portugal and a bronze medal from a second competition.

"The International Canoe Federation is determined to wipe out cheating in our sport," said president Jose Perurena.

"There is no place for doping in any sport, and we will continue to take a strong stand until the message gets through to athletes; cheat and you will be caught, and you will suffer the consequences.

"We have so many tremendous athletes in canoeing, all clean and working hard to be the best they possibly can.

"We owe it to them, the fans and the sport to maintain our zero-tolerance of doping, and we make no apologies for cracking down hard on athletes who break the rules."

Trunov returned an elevated testosterone reading and he and his team-mates will have to return the gold medals they won in Portugal in the K4 500 and K2 500 events.

He has also been disqualified from the K1 200, in which he won a silver medal, and the K2 500 event from the second ICF World Cup in Szeged, Hungary, where Ukraine won a bronze medal.