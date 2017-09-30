World Slalom Championships: GB's Fiona Pennie finishes 10th in K1 slalom

From the section

Britain's Fiona Pennie competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and at Rio in 2016

Great Britain's Fiona Pennie finished 10th in the women's kayak singles (K1) at the World Slalom Canoeing Championships in Pau, France.

Pennie was quickest in the semi-finals but a 50-second penalty late in the final ended her medal hopes.

Three-time world champion David Florence, Adam Burgess and Ryan Westley did not qualify for the men's C1 final.

Mallory Franklin, who won C1 gold, missed out on the final of the women's K1 after finishing 20th in the semis.