Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin wins gold for Britain

Canoe World Slalom Championships Watch live coverage and highlights on the BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app from 29 September to 1 October

Great Britain's Mallory Franklin won gold in the women's C1 at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Pau.

The 23-year-old finished 4.12 seconds ahead of the Czech Republic's Tereza Fiserova, with Brazil's Ana Satila taking bronze.

Franklin had twice before won the silver medal - in 2013 and 2014.

It was her second gold of the week so far, having claimed the C1 team title with Kimberley Woods and Eilidh Gibson on the opening day on Wednesday.