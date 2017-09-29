Canoe Slalom World Championships: Mallory Franklin wins gold for Britain

Mallory Franklin
Mallory Franklin had already won the C1 team title on Wednesday's opening day
Canoe World Slalom Championships
Great Britain's Mallory Franklin won gold in the women's C1 at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Pau.

The 23-year-old finished 4.12 seconds ahead of the Czech Republic's Tereza Fiserova, with Brazil's Ana Satila taking bronze.

Franklin had twice before won the silver medal - in 2013 and 2014.

It was her second gold of the week so far, having claimed the C1 team title with Kimberley Woods and Eilidh Gibson on the opening day on Wednesday.

