Great Britain claim two medals at Canoe Slalom World Championships

Kimberley Woods, Mallory Franklin and Eilidh Gibson successfully defended their European title earlier this year

Great Britain won a gold and silver medal on the opening day of the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Pau.

The women's trio of Kimberley Woods, Mallory Franklin and Eilidh Gibson added the world C1 team title to their European crown.

They finished 1.65 seconds ahead of Australia, with Czech Republic in third at the event in France.

David Florence, Ryan Westley and Adam Burgess finished second in the men's event in controversial circumstances.

The British team had been dropped to third position after the Slovenian team protested over an alleged penalty on gate seven.

However, a counter protest by a number of nations eventually led to the decision being reversed and the silver medal went to Britain, with Slovakia taking gold and France winning bronze.

The individual events start on Thursday with the women's C1 and men's K1 heats, starting at 08:15 BST.