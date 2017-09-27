Canoe World Slalom Championships: GB squad and BBC coverage times
-
|Canoe World Slalom Championships
|Venue: Pau, France Dates: 26 September-1 October
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app
BBC Sport brings you live coverage and highlights from the 2017 Canoe Slalom World Championships scheduled to take place from 26 September to 1 October at the Pau-Pyrenees Whitewater Stadium in Pau, France.
More than 500 athletes from 57 nations have travelled to Pau to take part in the largest World Championships ever staged.
It is the first time Pau has hosted the Worlds and the first time both canoe slalom and wildwater events have been combined.
Almost every medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, along with previous World Champions and World Cup winners will compete.
BBC coverage times
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Friday, 29 September
15:30-18:00, BBC Red Button and online - live coverage
Events: C2 mixed, C1 women & K1 finals and awards ceremonies
Saturday, 30 September
14:00-16:30, BBC Red Button - live coverage
Events: C2 mixed, K1 women & C1 finals and awards ceremonies
17:30-20:00, connected TVs and online - replay
Monday, 2 October
13:00-14:00, BBC Two - Highlights
16:15-17:15, BBC Red Button and online - highlights (repeat)
Great Britain Squad
C1 Women
Mallory Franklin (Windsor)
Kimberley Woods (Rugby)
Eilidh Gibson (Strathallan)
K1 Men
Joseph Clarke (Stafford & Stone) - Semi Final 13th (92.52 clean)
Bradley Forbes-Cryans (CR Cats) - Semi Final 17th (92.87 clean)
Chris Bowers (Stafford & Stone)
K1 Women
Fiona Pennie (CR Cats)
Kimberley Woods (Rugby)
Mallory Franklin (Windsor & District)
C1 Men
Ryan Westley (Lower Wharfe)
David Florence (Forth)
Adam Burgess (Stafford & Stone)