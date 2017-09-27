Canoe World Slalom Championships: GB squad and BBC coverage times

Watch live coverage and highlights of the Canoe World Slalom Championships on the BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app from 29 September to 1 October

Canoe World Slalom Championships Venue: Pau, France Dates: 26 September-1 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app

BBC Sport brings you live coverage and highlights from the 2017 Canoe Slalom World Championships scheduled to take place from 26 September to 1 October at the Pau-Pyrenees Whitewater Stadium in Pau, France.

More than 500 athletes from 57 nations have travelled to Pau to take part in the largest World Championships ever staged.

It is the first time Pau has hosted the Worlds and the first time both canoe slalom and wildwater events have been combined.

Almost every medallist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, along with previous World Champions and World Cup winners will compete.

BBC coverage times

Times are BST and subject to late changes

Friday, 29 September

15:30-18:00, BBC Red Button and online - live coverage

Events: C2 mixed, C1 women & K1 finals and awards ceremonies

Saturday, 30 September

14:00-16:30, BBC Red Button - live coverage

Events: C2 mixed, K1 women & C1 finals and awards ceremonies

17:30-20:00, connected TVs and online - replay

Monday, 2 October

13:00-14:00, BBC Two - Highlights

16:15-17:15, BBC Red Button and online - highlights (repeat)

Great Britain Squad

C1 Women

Mallory Franklin (Windsor)

Kimberley Woods (Rugby)

Eilidh Gibson (Strathallan)

K1 Men

Joseph Clarke (Stafford & Stone) - Semi Final 13th (92.52 clean)

Bradley Forbes-Cryans (CR Cats) - Semi Final 17th (92.87 clean)

Chris Bowers (Stafford & Stone)

K1 Women

Fiona Pennie (CR Cats)

Kimberley Woods (Rugby)

Mallory Franklin (Windsor & District)

C1 Men

Ryan Westley (Lower Wharfe)

David Florence (Forth)

Adam Burgess (Stafford & Stone)