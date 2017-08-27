BBC Sport - Liam Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships
Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships
Great Britain's Liam Heath wins world gold in the K1 200 event at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Czech Republic.
The world title completes the Grand Slam of majors for Heath, who also holds the Olympic and European titles.
