Liam Heath: Briton completes Grand Slam by winning World Championship gold

Surrey-born Liam Heath won gold at the Rio Olympics

Great Britain's Liam Heath completed a canoe sprint Grand Slam by winning gold at the World Championships in the Czech Republic.

The 33-year-old, who won the K1 200 event in Racice, holds Olympic, world and European titles simultaneously.

"It's incredible. The Grand Slam is the pinnacle and I've achieved everything I've wanted to," Heath told BBC Sport.

Rachel Cawthorn won bronze in the K1 1,000, and Hannah Brown and Angela Hannah did likewise in the K2 200.