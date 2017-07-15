Canoe Sprint European Championships: Rachel Cawthorn wins bronze in Plovdiv

From the section

Rachel Cawthorn has represented Great Britain at two Olympic Games

Britain's Rachel Cawthorn won bronze in the women's K1 1,000m final at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old, who represented GB at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was aiming to reclaim a title she first won in 2010.

But Hungary's rapid Dora Bodonyi took gold with Beata Mikolajczyk of Poland winning silver.

Britain's Jonathan Boyton finished eighth in the men's K1 1,000m final.