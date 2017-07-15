Canoe Sprint European Championships: Rachel Cawthorn wins bronze in Plovdiv

Rachel Cawthorn in action at the Rio 2016 Games
Rachel Cawthorn has represented Great Britain at two Olympic Games

Britain's Rachel Cawthorn won bronze in the women's K1 1,000m final at the Canoe Sprint European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The 28-year-old, who represented GB at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was aiming to reclaim a title she first won in 2010.

But Hungary's rapid Dora Bodonyi took gold with Beata Mikolajczyk of Poland winning silver.

Britain's Jonathan Boyton finished eighth in the men's K1 1,000m final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired closer to home......

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired