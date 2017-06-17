World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins gold for GB, Mallory Franklin takes silver

Great Britain canoeing team's Kimberley Woods
Kimberley Woods won gold at the C1 event at the 2017 World Cup in Prague.

Great Britain's Kimberley Woods won gold in the women's C1 event at the 2017 Canoe Slalom World Cup 1 in Prague, with fellow Briton Mallory Franklin taking silver.

Woods, 21, finished in a time of one minute 51.15 seconds, as 22-year-old Franklin finished 3.98 seconds behind.

The women's C1 event will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Great Britain's Rio 2016 gold medallist Joe Clark, 24, finished sixth in the Kayak K1 men's event.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
BHHHC club photo

BHHHC Mixed Hockey Festival

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired