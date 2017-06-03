Canoe Slalom European Championships: Kimberley Woods wins second gold

Kimberley Woods won a World Cup event on the same course in 2016

Britain's Kimberley Woods won a second Canoe Slalom European Championships gold medal in two days with victory in the C1 women's canoe singles.

The 21-year-old, part of Britain's C1 team event winners on Friday, finished more than two seconds ahead of the Czech Republic's Tereza Fiserova in Tacen, Slovenia on Saturday.

"To win two golds this weekend is really exciting," said Woods.

It was a second European singles gold medal for Woods after her 2015 success.