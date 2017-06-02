Canoe Slalom European Championships: GB women win gold in Slovenia

Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Eilidh Gibson claimed gold for Great Britain

Great Britain's women won gold in the C1 team event at the Canoe Slalom European Championships in Slovenia.

The trio of Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Eilidh Gibson won the event for the second successive year ahead of Germany and the Czech Republic.

"To come out with gold was exciting and to defend our title is really cool," said Gibson.

Olympic silver medallist David Florence failed to make it through the men's C1 heats, finishing outside the top 20.