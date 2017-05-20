Canoe Sprint World Cup: Lizzie Broughton claims silver in Portugal

Great Britain's Lizzie Broughton is an experienced marathon team racer but was competing in her first international sprint regatta

Great Britain's Lizzie Broughton has won silver at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Portugal.

The 29-year-old, competing in her first international sprint regatta, came second in the K1 1,000 event in Montemor-o-Velho.

Broughton said: "I was happy to get out there and put a good race together.

"I'm always a bit slow off the start so I knew I had to stick at my own thing but I knew in the middle it would all settle down."