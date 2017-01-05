Richard Hounslow: Two-time Olympic silver medallist retires

David Florence (left) and Richard Hounslow narrowly missed out on gold at Rio 2016

Two-time British Olympic canoeing medallist Richard Hounslow has retired from the sport.

The 35-year-old won two silver medals in the canoe double (C2) with partner David Florence at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The London canoeist also became a world champion in 2013 in the C2, along with Florence.

"I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream," he said.

"It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."

