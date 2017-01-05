Richard Hounslow: Two-time Olympic silver medallist retires

David Florence (left) and Richard Hounslow narrowly missed out on gold at Rio 2016

Two-time British Olympic canoeing medallist Richard Hounslow has retired from the sport.

The 35-year-old won two silver medals in the canoe double (C2) with partner David Florence at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The London canoeist also became a world champion in 2013 in the C2, along with Florence.

Inspired to try canoeing or kayaking? Find out how to get into canoeing or kayaking with our inclusive guide.

"I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream," he said.

"It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."