Richard Hounslow: Two-time Olympic silver medallist retires
Two-time British Olympic canoeing medallist Richard Hounslow has retired from the sport.
The 35-year-old won two silver medals in the canoe double (C2) with partner David Florence at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
The London canoeist also became a world champion in 2013 in the C2, along with Florence.
"I'd like to say a massive thanks to everyone involved in helping me live my dream," he said.
"It has been a true honour to represent Great Britain at the highest level and I look forward to cheering on British Canoeing and Team GB in the future."