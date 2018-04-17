Carl Frampton says he is "ready" for his WBO interim featherweight title fight with Nonito Donaire on Saturday despite his legal dispute with former manager Barry McGuigan.

Former two-weight world champion Frampton, 30, has started a legal action that claims McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions failed to look after his interests and withheld money he was entitled to.

McGuigan is counter-suing Frampton in a separate case in England for wrongful early termination of his contract.

"There are things happening in the background but that's where they are - in the background. I am not thinking too much about them at the moment," said Frampton, who is now trained by Jamie Moore.