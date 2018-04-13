Brace wants to move closer to Adams fight as Williams returns

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Ashley Brace: Welsh boxer wants bout with Olympic champion Nicola Adams

Welsh boxer Ashley Brace is hoping to move a step closer to a fight with Nicola Adams by collecting a first professional title in Cardiff.

Brace headlines a Sanigar Promotions show at the Ice Arena Wales on Saturday, 14 April.

The show also marks the return of world title contender Liam Williams who faces stand-in opponent Darryl Sharp.

Williams has not competed since losing a world title eliminator against Liam Smith in Newcastle in November.

Williams had been due to face Armenian Anatoli Humanyan, but he withdrew.

Undefeated contender Brace drops down in weight for the first time to take on Germany's Xenia Jorneac for the vacant European super-flyweight championship.

Brace drew last time out against Melania Sorroche for the European title at bantamweight.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kristian Touze is a boxer who donates his fight purses to children suffering with cancer

On the undercard Craig Kennedy faces undefeated Latvian puncher Nikolajs Grisunins and Welsh light heavyweight Nathan Thorley faces Yorkshire's Adam Jones.

Pontypool's Kieran Gething tests his prospect status against former Commonwealth champion Bradley Pryce and Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans is also in action, as is Jacob Robinson, the son of former world champion Steve Robinson.

Kristian Touze from Swansea, who gives his purses to charity, completes the line-up.