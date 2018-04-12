BBC Sport - Tyson Fury to return in Manchester: 'I'm ready to take back what's mine'
I'm ready to take back what's mine - Fury
- From the section Boxing
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to boxing on 9 June in Manchester - his first fight since 2015 - when he says he wants to put on some "entertainment" for the public.
