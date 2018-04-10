BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: I'd rather fight Deontay Wilder than Alexander Povetkin
I'd rather fight Wilder than Povetkin - Joshua
- From the section Boxing
WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would prefer to fight WBC title holder Deontay Wilder next, rather than Alexander Povetkin.
READ MORE: McCormack twins guaranteed boxing medal
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired