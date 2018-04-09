BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: I'm only here for gold - boxer McGivern
I'm only here for gold - Belfast boxer McGivern
- From the section Boxing
Belfast lightweight James McGivern says he is only interested in winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old was speaking after stopping Kambia's Emmanuel Ngoma from Zambia to reach the quarter-finals.
"I am only here for one medal - I am not interested in bronze or silver," he said.
