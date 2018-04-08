James DeGale beats Caleb Truax on points to regain IBF super-middleweight title

DeGale (right) was as short as 1-100 with some bookmakers for his first bout with Truax

Britain's James DeGale regained his IBF super-middleweight title with a unanimous points decision over Caleb Truax in Las Vegas.

DeGale, 32, lost his belt in a shock points defeat by the 34-year-old American in December.

But the Briton did not underestimate Truax a second time and went the distance, despite a bad cut, to secure the victory.

The judges scored the fight 117-110 114-113 114-113.

More to follow.