Nicola Adams: Double Olympic champion to fight on Selby-Warrington undercard

Adams has won all three fights as a professional

Nicola Adams will fight on the undercard of the IBF world featherweight bout between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington in Leeds on 19 May.

An opponent for 35-year-old double Olympic champion Adams is yet to be confirmed, as she looks to maintain her 100% winning record as a professional.

Adams' most recent fight in December 2017 ended in a third-round stoppage of Uruguay's Soledad Macedo.

"This is going to be a huge event for the city of Leeds," said Adams.

"My aim is to be fighting for a world title of my own as soon as I can and to achieve that in my home city would be a dream come true.

"I am constantly learning and developing and I hope it won't be long before I am knocking on the door for a shot at a title."