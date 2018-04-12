Tyson Fury: Former world heavyweight champion to make comeback on 9 June

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to boxing on 9 June in Manchester in his first fight since 2015 against a yet unnamed opponent.

Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

He was suspended in 2016 amid "anti-doping and medical issues" and accepted a backdated two-year ban in December.

However, he had his licence reinstated earlier this year and has now signed with promoter Frank Warren.

