Tyson Fury: Former world heavyweight champion to make comeback on 9 June
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will return to boxing on 9 June in Manchester in his first fight since 2015 against a yet unnamed opponent.
Fury, 29, has not fought since claiming the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles from Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.
He was suspended in 2016 amid "anti-doping and medical issues" and accepted a backdated two-year ban in December.
However, he had his licence reinstated earlier this year and has now signed with promoter Frank Warren.
