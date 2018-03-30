BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker weigh-in watched by 4,000 people in Cardiff

Joshua & Parker weigh in on eve of fight

  • From the section Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker weigh at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on the eve of Saturday's unification bout at the Principality Stadium.

