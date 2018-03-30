BBC Sport - Ryan Burnett can 'crack America' with an impressive Cardiff win - Eddie Hearn
Burnett can 'crack America' - Hearn
- From the section Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn says an impressive performance by Belfast man Ryan Burnett in Cardiff on Saturday can put him in line for lucrative fights in the US.
Burnett, 25, makes a mandatory defence of his WBA bantamweight world title against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo in the chief support contest to Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title unification bout against Joseph Parker.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired