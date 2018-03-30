BBC Sport - Ryan Burnett can 'crack America' with an impressive Cardiff win - Eddie Hearn

Burnett can 'crack America' - Hearn

  • From the section Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says an impressive performance by Belfast man Ryan Burnett in Cardiff on Saturday can put him in line for lucrative fights in the US.

Burnett, 25, makes a mandatory defence of his WBA bantamweight world title against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo in the chief support contest to Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title unification bout against Joseph Parker.

Top videos

Video

Burnett can 'crack America' - Hearn

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'That's so tough to call' - should Wales be ahead against England?

Video

Sibling rivalry, weightlifting chaos & sizzling netball - best of day 2

Video

Man City were offered Pogba & Mkhitaryan - Guardiola

Video

Watch: Weightlifter's hilarious sprint for the stage

Video

Archibald wins pursuit gold for Scotland

Video

Cameroon boxer showcases fancy footwork

Video

Did you tamper with the ball? Fun & games at the bowls

Video

Weightlifter Evans wins Wales' first gold of Games

Video

England win silver in women's team gymnastics

Video

Chad le Clos wins 50m butterfly gold

Video

Vasey wins 50m breaststroke gold

Video

Highlights: England hammer Wales 5-1

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired