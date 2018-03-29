BBC Sport - Ryan Burnett will 'relish' defending WBA bantamweight title on Joshua-Parker bill

'I'm blessed to be a part of this' - Belfast's Burnett

  • From the section Boxing

Ryan Burnett says there will be no danger of him being overawed by the 80,000 crowd in Cardiff when he defends his WBA bantamweight title on the Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker bill.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be on one before the main event," said Burnett as he approaches Saturday's contest against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo

