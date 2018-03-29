Ryan Burnett: Belfast man vows to impress in title defence on Joshua-Parker bill

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Burnett says he will 'relish' defending WBA bantamweight title on Joshua-Parker bill

Ryan Burnett expects a "career-best display" in his WBA bantamweight title defence on Saturday's Anthony Joshua-Joseph Parker bill in Cardiff.

The Belfastman says he will relish fighting in front of a huge crowd in the bout against Venezuela's Yonfrez Parejo at the Principality Stadium.

"I've got a great game plan. His style suits my style perfectly," Burnett, 25, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Burnett has won all his 18 pro bouts with Parejo beaten twice in 24 fights.

One of Parejo's defeats came against Kazakhstan's Zhanat Zhakiyanov in November 2015 when he lost a split decision in a WBA interim bantamweight contest.

Burnett earned a unanimous win over Zhakiyanov last October to add the WBA title to the IBF belt he clinched by beating England's Lee Haskins last June although the Northern Irishman has since vacated the latter title.

Media playback is not supported on this device Parker is in for a fight - Joshua

Burnett bout chief support to Joshua v Parker

The Belfastman's title defence is the chief support contest to Joshua's heavyweight unification bout against New Zealander Parker.

With a big TV audience expected for the bill, Burnett knows full well it's a night when he can showcase his talents to the boxing world and beyond.

"It's a great opportunity for me to be on one before the main event. There is going to be 75,000 people in the stadium at that point."

Burnett, while usually a softly-spoken man in media interview, has no fears that he will overawed by an occasion which should have 80,000 people in attendance at the Principality Stadium when Joshua and Parker begin to trade leather in the highly-anticipated heavyweight duel.

"I was at the Joshua v Carlos Takam fight (last October in Cardiff) and I experienced what it was like looking at 80,000 people.

"Now I am blessed to be part of this and I just can't wait for it to happen now.

"All my preparations have gone perfectly and everything is bang on track."

The Northern Irishman believes he will be equipped to deal with whatever the 31-year-old Venezuelan throws at him.

"I thought the Zhakiyanov fight was going to be me boxing him but it turned into a war. I will be ready whatever way the fight turns out."