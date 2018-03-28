BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: NI brother and sister make boxing history

NI brother and sister make Games boxing history

Aidan and Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland are the first brother and sister to box at the Commonwealth Games.

Michaela hopes to go one better than 2014 when she lost in the flyweight final to England's Nicola Adams.

Aidan won gold at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa.

