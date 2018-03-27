BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: Joseph Parker is in for a fight in Cardiff
Parker is in for a fight - Joshua
- From the section Boxing
BBC Sport talks to both Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker before their unification bout on Saturday.
Briton Joshua says "Parker is in for a fight", while New Zealander Parker is "embracing" the challenge ahead.
READ MORE: Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker fight will make 'history' in Cardiff
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired