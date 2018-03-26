Joe Cordina's new opponent on Joshua v Parker undercard
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 31 March
|Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobile app
Welsh lightweight Joe Cordina will fight Belgian Hakim Ben Ali on the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker undercard after Andy Townend withdrew.
Cordina will still fight for the vacant WBA international title at Principality Stadium.
It will be his second fight at his hometown venue.
He beat Spain's Lesther Cantillano there on the undercard of Joshua's world title win against Carlos Takam in October 2017.