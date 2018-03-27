BBC Sport - Joshua v Parker: Who does army goat Shenkin IV predict to win?

The goat guesses: Joshua or Parker?

  • From the section Boxing

Shenkin IV - the goat mascot of the Third Battalion, Royal Welsh Regiment - predicts the winner of Saturday's fight between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

WATCH MORE: Great Orme goat evades Army capture

READ MORE: Joshua says Parker will face in Cardiff cauldron

