BBC Sport - Anthony Joshua: WBA & IBF champion confident for Joseph Parker fight
I'm confident, not overconfident - Joshua
- From the section Boxing
WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says there is "a difference between being confident and cocky" as he prepares to face WBO title holder Joseph Parker in a unification fight on Saturday, 31 March in Cardiff.
LISTEN: 'Parker is a better professional boxer than Joshua right now'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired