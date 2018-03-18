BBC Sport - Unbeaten Michael Conlan wants homecoming bout in Belfast

Michael Conlan is aiming for a homecoming fight in Belfast after stopping Hungarian David Berna in just four minutes on St. Patrick's Day.

The London 2012 bronze medallist floored Berna with a ferocious left uppercut to the body late in the first round at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Conlan has won all six of his pro fights - starting his career with four stoppage wins before being taken the distance by Argentina's Luis Fernando Molina in a six-round contest last December.

